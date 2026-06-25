A DARTMOOR waterfall has been named among the UK’s top waterfall walks by outdoor retailer GO Outdoors, highlighting one of Devon’s most popular natural attractions.
Becky Falls, also known historically as Becka Falls, was ranked ninth in the company’s list of the UK’s top 15 waterfall walks.
The site, located on Dartmoor, features a striking cascade where water drops around 20 metres over granite boulders, forming a dramatic natural centrepiece.
Although access to the falls requires admission to the wider park, Becky Falls Estate offers a range of family-friendly activities and woodland walks.
Visitors can also enjoy attractions such as wildlife experiences, including a ‘Meet the Meerkats’ encounter.
First opened to the public in 1903, the site has long been a popular destination for families and walkers.
It is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest and is recognised for its ancient woodland and rare temperate rainforest habitat.
GO Outdoors, which operates more than 120 stores across the UK, placed High Force in County Durham at the top of its list.
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