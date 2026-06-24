Landmarc Support Services will raise the Armed Forces flag at Okehampton Camp to mark this year’s Armed Forces Day.
Landmarc,, which helps manage and operate the UK Defence Training Estate on behalf of the Ministry of Defence, will work with the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), and raise the flag to show its gratitude and support for the Armed Forces.
The flag-raising event forms part of a national celebration across the Defence Training Estate (DTE), giving civilians, veterans and serving military personnel the opportunity to show their appreciation for the people who make up the Armed Forces community.
Mark Neill, managing director at Landmarc, said: “As a veteran myself, I know first-hand how important Armed Forces Week is in recognising the contribution of those who serve, as well as the wider Armed Forces community, and we are proud to show our support during this special week.”
Landmarc works alongside DIO to manage and operate the DTE, delivering training support, rural land maintenance and facilities management that enable military personnel to train effectively.
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