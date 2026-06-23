AN Okehampton woman who attacked a neighbour with a wooden rounders bat has been given a suspended jail sentence.
Charlotte Taylor, 40, of Hillside Drive, struck the female victim six times with the bat during the assault one evening in May last year after complaints about bags of rubbish outside the property.
Exeter Magistrates’ Court heard today (Tuesday, June 23) that the victim and a local man recorded the incident.
The court was told there was a two-year long dispute between the two women which went 'backwards and forwards' between them.
Police were called and they arrested mother of two Taylor and recovered the rounders bat from a cupboard in her house.
The female victim, who has since moved, said she was scared to return to her home and suffers from chronic pain and fear seeing Taylor in the area.
The court heard filming the incident aggravated the situation while Taylor's reaction to the incident had been spontaneous.
Taylor, who suffers with ADHD and anxiety, admitted causing actual bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
Exeter magistrates jailed her for 26 weeks concurrently, suspended for 12 months, and imposed a restraining order on her.