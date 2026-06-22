Two Okehampton friends are on a mission to raise £250 to fund a holiday camp for Romanian and Moldovan children in the orphanage system.
Bella Jackson and Bella Willcocks, aged eight and nine, have set themselves a string of challenges, including selling homemade fudge and completing Okehampton’s 5K Parkrun in fancy dress, to help raise the £250 needed to give these children a special holiday in the foothills of Transylvania, Romania. The two Bellas have already raised over half of their target and have set up an online shop selling bespoke items, such as mugs, bottles and bags, decorated with their own designs.
Bella Jackson’s dad, Matthew, said: “We've been running a little organisation called Bunǎtate (the Romanian word for “many words of kindness” ) out there for the last 12 years. We've been taking out my daughter since she was a little baby, but this is the first time her friend Bella has been able to come with us. They were so excited; the charity are taking groups from different orphanages to encamp up in the hills of Transylvania, and they were just so keen to get behind it and do a little bit.”
The friends will travel out this summer to join the children at the camp, which has been organised with the help of Bunǎtate, a Christian charity based in Exeter and Okehampton, aiming to relieve poverty, support orphanages, strengthen families and help vulnerable people in Romania and Moldova.
Matthew added: “ Supporting these youngsters through projects, aid and outreach over the past 12 years has been a real privilege — but even more exciting is seeing the next generation so motivated to help others their own age who simply haven't had the same opportunities. It's a real adventure for the kids, and these two are determined to make it special.”
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