Long-time supporter trustee Colin Anderson bought a four-acre meadow and gave it to the trust. He said: “I bought the land because I love animals, especially otters. I’ve supported the UK Wild Otter Trust for more than 13 years, and when I came into some money through inheritance, I knew right away that I wanted to put it to good use. I wanted to secure the future of the charity and ensure the otters and other wildlife will be looked after for generations. Seeing the new centre now open and helping wildlife every day makes me incredibly proud to have played a small part in its future.”