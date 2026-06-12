A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of teenager Taylor Charlton in Barnstaple, after new information was reported to detectives.
The arrest was made at an address in the North Devon area today [Friday, June 12] and the suspect currently remains in police custody.
Enquiries are taking place at a number of locations as part of the investigation.
Taylor, 15, pictured, remains missing. He was last seen on the night of Friday, May 8.
Senior investigation officer Detective Inspector Charlotte Heath said: “Devon and Cornwall Police, supported by specialists from neighbouring forces, have committed extensive resources to finding Taylor over the last five weeks.
“Sadly, despite this, his whereabouts remain unknown. Much of the information we have gathered does not indicate the involvement of a third-party.
“This week, we have received new information that someone may have been involved in harming Taylor and, as a result, we have taken action to fully understand this.
“That has included the arrest today of a male and his subsequent police interview. Taylor’s family have been informed of this development.
“This remains one line of enquiry, amid many, and we will leave no stone unturned.
“Our thoughts are very much with his family and friends at this difficult time.”
Sector Inspector Andy Wills added: “We remain committed to find answers for Taylor’s loved-ones and fully assessing and acting upon any new intelligence that comes to light as part of this.
“We remain open-minded and all lines of enquiry will be thoroughly reviewed in order to ensure we understand, as far as we are able, what has happened to Taylor.
“Our officers are working tirelessly to ensure this, and all, relevant lines of enquiry are fully investigated.
“We know how upsetting and concerning this news will be for Taylor’s family, friends, and the wider community.
“Taylor’s family continue to be updated and supported by specialist officers.
“We are asking members of the public to help us by avoiding speculation, especially sharing any unconfirmed information online, and allowing detectives to continue our investigation.”
“The last confirmed sighting of Taylor is on CCTV near a footpath close to Tarka Leisure Centre and the Seven Brethren car park, Barnstaple, at 10.41pm on Friday, May 8. He is seen heading in the direction of the River Taw.
“We would still like to hear from anyone who was in that immediate area at or around that time and thinks they may have seen Taylor.
“Anyone in possession of any CCTV or digital recording from the immediate area at the relevant time, who has not already contacted police, is also asked to get in touch.
“If you have information that is urgent, please phone 999, or in less pressing circumstances please consider using 101, quoting reference number 50260117084.”
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