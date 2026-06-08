Tributes have been paid to a dearly-loved and well-known delivery driver who died following a three-vehicle collision on the A386 near Okehampton.
Father-of-two Chris Daniel, 74, from Bude, passed away at Derriford Hospital on Thursday, May 21.
The Ford Transit van he was driving was involved in a collision with a BMW estate and Citroen Relay Luton van on Tuesday, May 19.
Emergency services were called to the incident between Hatherleigh and Folly Gate at around 1.50pm.
The 33-year-old male driver of the BMW, from the Okehampton area, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the Citroen van was uninjured.
Chris Daniel’s family said in a statement: “We are devastated by the loss of our Dad, Chris Daniel, who has died as the result of a traffic collision.
“Dad passed away on Thursday 21 May after fighting for his life at Derriford ICU, Plymouth.
“Our Dad started his career as a postman for Royal Mail in Holsworthy in the 1970s.
“After becoming the delivery office manager for many years, he later retired from Royal Mail, but continued to work for other delivery services, delivering parcels in the local community. Dad was working on the day of the collision at the age of 74 years old.
“Over the years, he delivered along many routes within the local area of Holsworthy, Bude, Bideford, Torrington and many other areas in Cornwall and Devon, recently delivering in Hartland, Abbotsham and Clovelly.
“He was well-known by many and will be remembered for his kind and friendly nature and helpful character whilst carrying out his work.
“As a family we would like to thank everyone involved in trying to save him: Hatherleigh Fire Service, Devon and Cornwall Police, the paramedic team and Devon Air Ambulance.
“We have also been told that members of the public stopped to help. We are deeply grateful to all of you.
“We would especially like to thank the staff at Derriford ICU for the outstanding kindness, care and compassion they gave to both Dad and our family, and for helping us to say goodbye to him with love and dignity.
“Chris was tragically taken from us under the saddest of circumstances, leaving behind his daughter, Carla, his son Ricky and his four young grandsons.
“He was loved so dearly, he will be deeply missed and remembered so fondly by all who knew him.”
Officers are continuing to appeal for information and dash cam footage following the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact police via their website here or by calling 101 quoting log 397 of 19/5/26.
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