Volunteers who help young people enjoy the great outdoors have been rewarded for supporting the Ten Tors youth expedition over decades.
Two long-serving Tavistock Youth Forum (TYF) volunteers have been awarded the Ten Tors’ own awards for outstanding service supporting its popular challenge.
More than 2,000 young people took part in this year’s Ten Tors and Jubilee Challenge events, with a high completion rate.
The forum is run by volunteers to enable young people of all backgrounds to enjoy outdoor activities. The Army at Okehampton Camp, which organises the Ten Tors, presented two volunteers with its Diamond Award for 30 years of service.
TYF team manager Peter Challiss, who oversees the Ten Tors young people’s teams, and Paul Johnson, who trains the 45-mile team and looks after the equipment, were recognised for training and supporting young people on Ten Tors for 30 years.
Peter Challiss, who is team leader, explained how Tavistock Youth Forum first became involved in Ten Tors back in 1996: “As a member of Tavistock Youth Forum, a young man asked me, ‘Can I do Ten Tors?’ I replied, ‘I know we need a team of six. You find five others and I’ll find out what we have to do to get in’.
“That was how Tavistock and District Youth Forum Ten Tors team was born.”
In 1997, Peter secured a place for a 55-mile team and began recruiting support.
Paul Johnson, an experienced Ten Tors participant, was among the first to help, with trainers and support staff. Grants and donations helped provide the equipment, while volunteers organised catering and logistics for walkers and adult helpers.
Peter said the volunteer adults help develop young people into ‘confident and responsible’ adults through their participation in the challenging annual event.
Former participant and now team manager Helen Blackburn reflected on the impact Ten Tors has had on her life:
“Ten Tors has an enormous impact on my life. I completed the 35, 45 and 55-mile challenges and have since become a team manager myself. Dartmoor is in my heart and in my blood.”
She remembers finishing the 55-mile route as team leader: “As we hit the finishing track, I could feel no pain at all, only happiness. For years I’d wanted to complete the 55-mile event. My dreams had become reality. Everyone was clapping us to the finish. It was the greatest moment of my life.”
2026 participant Tom said: “Ten Tors has given me valuable life skills such as navigation, compass work, walking and above all teamwork. I’ve made friendships I never would have otherwise. It’s made me a better and wiser person and given me memories I’ll treasure forever.”
Fellow 2026 hiker Isabel, who joined TYF because her school did not run a 55-mile team, said: “The weather has been unpredictable and the leaders have been incredibly helpful with an enthusiastic team leader. I will definitely be back next year.”
A forum spokesman said: “For TYF and its volunteers, the event continues to prove the importance of giving young people opportunities to challenge themselves, build resilience and create lifelong friendships.”
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