The air was thick with the smell of hot coals and steam hung in clouds over the trees during Tavistock Steam Fair recently.

The sound of clunking unshod metal wheels mixed with piercing whistles from the lumbering iron dinosaurs of the road with their fiery hearts.

Amid this cacophony of noise, hundreds of visitors enjoyed a mixture of family attractions, including craft, hobby, charity and refreshment stalls. But the biggest attraction was the steam engine ride round the town with lengthy queues to clamber into towed trailer for a slow, stately ride.

Such was the popularity of the day, that it raised around £7,000 to support engineering training by the Robey Trust, which runs the event, and welcomed nearly 2,000 people through the gates.

A girl enters into the spirit of the Robey Trust Tavistock Steam Fair. Picture by Chris Cottrell.
A girl enters into the spirit of the Robey Trust Tavistock Steam Fair having had her face painted. Picture by Chris Cottrell. (Chris Cottrell.)
Families joined long queues for the rare chance to have a steam engine trailer ride round Tavistock as part of the Robey Trust Tavistock Steam Fair.
Families joined long queues to have a steam engine trailer ride round Tavistock. (Iliffe)
One of the colourful steam engine attractions at the Robey Trust Tavistock Steam Fair.
One of the colourful steam engine attractions at the Robey Trust Tavistock Steam Fair. (Iliffe)
A proud driver with his classic car at the Robey Trust Tavistock Steam Fair.
A proud driver with his classic car at the steam fair. (Iliffe)
Tractor owners 'Chewing the cud' as they show off their vehicles at the Robey Trust Tavistock Steam Fair.
Tractor owners 'chewing the cud' as they show off their vehicles. (Iliffe)
Tavistock ukulele players entertain at Tavistock Robey Trust Tavistock Steam Fair.
Mixing strings with steam: Tavistock ukulele players entertain at Tavistock Robey Trust Tavistock Steam Fair. (Iliffe)
Starting small: A lad keeping up with the big engines at Tavistock Robey Trust Tavistock Steam Fair. Picture by Chris Cottrell.
Starting small: A lad keeping up with the big engines at Tavistock Robey Trust Tavistock Steam Fair. Picture by Chris Cottrell. (Chris Cottrell)