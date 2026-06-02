Anyone who cares for a relative, friend or loved-one due to mental health, disability or age-related issues is invited to an advice day in Tavistock.
The Devon Carers team is available to talk to at an information session at Tavyside Health Centre, Abbey Rise, on Thursday, June 11, from 9.30am to 3.30pm.
Jade Kearin, carers champion, said: “The carers team offers a valuable service offering support and information. Members of the team will be on hand throughout the day to answer questions and provide advice.
“They can provide information and advice on carers' rights, benefits and financial support, wellbeing services, respite opportunities, local support groups, emergency planning, and accessing help for both carers and the people they care for.
“They can also explain how to register as a carer and access services available in the local area.”
The information stand is open to anyone who provides unpaid care or support to a family member, friend, neighbour, or loved one due to illness, disability, mental health needs, frailty, or substance misuse.
Jade added: “Many people do not recognise themselves as carers, so we encourage anyone who regularly helps another person to come along and find out what support may be available.”
Devon Carers is a charity commissioned jointly by Devon County Council and the NHS Devon to provide support services and assessments to unpaid carers across Devon.
The team offers a range of carers support services from preventative advice and information to carers assessments and support planning under the Care Act 2014 to unpaid carers across Devon.
Carers who are unable to attend on the day but would like advice or support, can contact the Devon Carers team directly on 03456 434 435 or [email protected].
Jade can also be reached at Tavyside Health Centre on 01822 613517 to help signpost carers to the appropriate service.
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