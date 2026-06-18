Motorbike enthusiasts are set to take part in a charity ride from Taunton to Fremington this month to raise money for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).
On June 28, bikers will ride from Taunton’s Asda to Little Bridge House Hospice in Fremington, dressed in Santa outfits and Hawaiian shirts, as part of the “Santas on a Bike Summer Cruise” fundraising event to raise money for the children’s hospice charity, which provides support to children with life-limiting conditions and their families.
They will stop en route at South Molton at around 12:15pm to join the South Molton mayor’s fundraising event for Children’s Hospice South West, where members of the public will be able to meet the Santas, see the bikes, and enjoy family entertainment, refreshments, an outdoor market and summer car boot sale.
The Santas will parade through South Molton Pannier Market at 1:30pm before continuing on to Little Bridge House, one of CHSW’s hospice centres, to greet the children.Organisers say the route is open to all bike, trike and quad riders and is fully L-plate friendly. The “Santas on a Bike” December 2025 event saw over 270 motorbikes and over 300 Santas, elves and reindeer riders take part.
CHSW was founded in 1991 by Eddie and Jill Farwell, who set up the charity to address the lack of children’s hospice care in the South West after they were forced to travel from their Devon home to Oxford to get hospice care for two of their children who suffered from a degenerative disorder. The charity cares for babies, children and young people by providing professional hospice care and family support services.
More information is available on the Summer Santa Cruise Facebook page and santasonabike.org.uk.
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