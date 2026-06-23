“Dad lived and breathed Dartmoor; it was his special place. He was such an inspiration to me; he took every opportunity to get my brother, sister, mum and me out on Dartmoor and the Devon countryside, as children, no matter the weather. He really ingrained in me a love and respect for the outdoors, nature and wildlife, showing us some amazing places and mini-adventures along the way. It was his love for the hills that really got me; he took his camera everywhere, snapping wherever he went and taking us along. Mum and Dad continued to walk on the moors until about six months before he passed away.”