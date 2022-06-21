Ecofest will focus on driving forward climate change goals

EcoFest Tavistock which takes place on July 16 in the Meadows on Carnival Saturday will be focused on embracing climate action that’s necessary to drive forward the climate change goals of the community.

Building on the success of the first event in 2019, the festival, using art, music and community action encourages individuals to adopt new behaviours and technologies and to live and celebrate sustainably.

‘At a time when the Government is calling for and seeking out jobs for the green economy and solutions to the difficult issues facing our world due to climate change, we hope that bringing people together again after three years will build links and partnerships that will further enhance our local community.’ said one of the event organisers and town councillor Ursula Mann.

This year’s festival involves groups like Transition Tavistock, Tavistock Community Gardening, Tavistock Scrapstore, Penninsula Rail Group, Plastic Free Tavistock, The Devon Wildlife Trust, The RSPB, Tamar Energy Community, Proper Job, the Lions Club of Tavistock and many individual artists and musicians.

In 2019, participants in the festival came together to provide the local community with the vision that sustainable choices are both attainable and enjoyable. Participating businesses and groups have since progressed sustainable action locally, including new partnerships with Tavistock Town Council to increase plastic recycling while raising money for charity (SHARE Recycling Project) and improve biodiversity through rewilding projects (Blue Hearts Campaign, Tavistock Community Gardening) and many businesses embracing plastic free packaging, free water refills for visitors, and stocking new sustainable products like reusable wraps and refillable water bottles.

Ecofest shows that sustainable choices don’t mean missing out on family fun, food or great music. The lineup this year includes King’s Gambit, a seven piece English folk beat band and Fossilheads, a climate crisis cabaret, as well as the Dartmoor folk duo Of Stone and Earth and the magical Celtic harp of Fionnuala Kirby. Free sustainable crafts and activities for the whole family will be available throughout the day as well as unique products to buy. Stannary brewery will provide local beer that has a very green footprint traveling from Pixon Lane to the meadows!

‘EcoFest ends just before the carnival parade through town featuring all our local community joining in to support the Lions Club of Tavistock with their fundraising for charity. We are really glad to add more family fun to this special tradition in Tavistock.’ said event organiser and town councillor Trudy Eperon.