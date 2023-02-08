CALLINGTON Community Gospel Choir will be performing a special concert this weekend to help raise funds for the Turkey-Syria earthquake appeal.
The gospel choir that is based at Stoke Climsland Village Hall will be performing an uplifting concert on Saturday (February 18) at 7.30pm. The performance will be at Gateway Church, The Gateway Centre, Madford Lane, Launceston, PL15 9TR.
Admission and refreshments will be free with all donations in support of the communities in Turkey and Syria following the series of earthquakes which struck last week.
All donations will be going to Disasters Emergency Committee and Christian Aid.