Several bands will be raising the roof in Tavistock next week to raise funds for a new music, food and art festival celebrating diversity.
The Stannary Brewery will be hosting a selection of bands on Friday, November 7, at 7pm in a fundraising gig for Tavistock Respect Festival to be staged during the summer of 2026.
The night will see performances by Tano Taiko (Japanese drumming), Anairda (a Latin-American singer-songwriter) and The Cornish Groove Collective (a 20-piece soul and funk band), food, art and a specially brewed Respect beer – all in support of next year’s festival.
Organiser Abbie Gardiner said: "Respect is a celebration of diversity, connecting and strengthening our diverse local community through music, food, art and all things creative and cultural."
The Respect Festival team is planning a series of events next summer involving gig nights with local musicians, exhibitions, educational projects, drop-in workshops and community feasts.
The 2026 festival organisers and Tavi Stand Up To Racism are promoting respect for all, overcoming misconceptions and prejudice.
Andy Cairns, from Tavi Stand Up to Racism, added: "We are excited by this new initiative, building on work with community organisations promoting multiculturalism. We celebrate difference because it enriches our culture, communities and lives."
Jan Horrell, Tavistock Library manager, said: “As an inclusive space that welcomes everyone, we look forward to hosting Respect Festival activities next year. We support the festival's ethos of celebrating diversity and happy to host the gathering and provide a community connection.”
ABC Printing, of Tavistock, are sponsoring the brewery concert and next year’s respect festival. Unit 5 burgers (also on the Stannary Brewery site) will provide concert food. Tavi Stand Up To Racism will run an art activity on the night and local businesses have donated prizes towards a fund-raising raffle.
Further details about the Stannary Brewery concert are on the Respect Fest 2026 Facebook page.
