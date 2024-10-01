“One of our talented participants came up with the dragon design which is very appealing. Everyone had the chance to contribute their own characters which include two from Harry Potter and a mermaid, a lobster, centaur, fox, phoenix, unicorn and butterfly, among others. There was no big overall plan. I guide people and give them as much freedom as they need to be creative and use their imagination. The dragon is portrayed as arising from a book and he is surrounded by smaller animals, creatures and even a comet.”