TICKETS are selling fast for the Actors of North Tawton Society (ANTS) and Young ANTS performances of E Nesbit’s “The Railway Children”, which will be performed from Wednesday, October 29 to Saturday, November 1.

Produced and Directed by Twiggy Lake and Sarah Ruby, the play has been adapted for the stage by Mike Kenny.

Nigel Davies as Perks and Sarah Ruby as Mrs Perks pose for a picture beside the ANTS banner outside North Tawton Town Hall. AQ 4180 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Father (Jacob Powell), left and Mother (Lucy Barzotelli), right are pictured with their children Peter (Albany Powell), Phyllis (Sahra Dack) and Roberta (Bobbie) played by Daisie Nelson in ‘The Railway Children’. AQ 4193 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Twiggy Lake, a long-serving member of ANTS and experienced director, performer and producer, explained: “This year as well as actors on stage we have been filming scenes on the South Devon Railway at Staverton and at Bovey Tracey Heritage Museum.

“We are indebted to the railway and staff who were really helpful with our filming.

“The acting will be interspersed with filmed sections on screens which will give an added perspective which I am sure people will enjoy.”

Nigel Davies as Perks and Sarah Ruby as Mrs Perks are pictured with their children from ‘The Railway Children’. AQ 4200 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Butler, played by Phoebe Kingdom Steer and the District Supervisor, played by Chris Dack from ‘The Railway Children’. AQ 4210 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

The cast includes: Roberta (Bobbie) - Daisy Nelson, Peter - Albany Powell, Phyllis - Sara Dack, Cook - Sarah Ruby, Butler - Phoebe Kingdom Steer, Maid - Elizabeth Robins, Mother - Lucy Barzotelli, Father - Jacob Powell, Perks - Nigel Davies, Mrs Viney - Katy Robins, Doctor - Jacob Powell, Mrs Perks - Sarah Ruby, Perks’ children - Ivy Barzotelli, Eva Hamby, Merry Powell, Tabitha Stevens and Seren Symons; Old Gentleman - Adam Lloyd, Mr Szezcpansky - John Palmer, District Supervisor - Chris Dack, Worker 1 - Elizabeth Robins, Worker 2 - Chris Dack, Jim - Phoebe Kingdom Steer, Children - Isabel Robins and Elise Lewis.

In total there are 11 children among the cast.

Pictured with The Railway Children, Peter (Albany Powell), Phyllis (Sahra Dack) and Roberta (Bobbie) played by Daisie Nelson is co-producer and co-director Twiggy Lake. AQ 4216 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

ANTS say that tickets are currently selling fast for the Saturday performance so recommend purchasing sooner rather than later, to avoid disappointment.

Doors open at North Tawton Town Hall at 7pm for the start of performances at 7.30pm.

Ticket prices are £10 for adults and £6.50 for 12s and under.