TAVISTOCK mental health charity Make A Difference is hosting a fun dog show in Meadowlands Park next Saturday afternoon (September 23).
The event will take place from 12.30 to 4.30pm and feature 12 classes including fastest bonio eater and best trick. Rosettes will be given to canines in first to fourth place in all classes, with each in first place competing for best in show. Registration will be open from 11am on the day with an entry cost of £2 and an additional £1 for every dog entered into another class.
All proceeds made will go towards helping Make A Difference continue to serve as an invaluable resource for those affected by or struggling with mental health conditions in the town and its surrounding areas. Individuals at the charity such as Sandra Edney, Lynn and Maureen Travers-Howard, have been planning the event since the beginning of the summer.
Sandra said: “We’re praying for good weather and hoping it will go really, really well. We’ve given out lots of leaflets already all around the town and shops are displaying posters in their windows. Tavistock is a very dog-friendly town so it seemed like the perfect idea. In the past we’ve run successful auctions in Lamerton, I’ve braved a skydive and other people have completed individual fundraisers such as climbing Snowdon but we’ve never done anything like this before.”
Make a Difference has been helping local people struggling with their mental health for the last 18 years and currently runs drop-in sessions from its base at The Arches at the Lakeside Store in Taylor Square every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Sandra said: “We support people with many conditions including those who may have come out of hospital; we are not dependent on referrals. We are self-funded and trying to raise money to ensure we can keep going.”
To volunteer for the charity, donate a raffle prize or find out more information about Saturday’s cash-only event, get in touch with the charity on 01822 613746.