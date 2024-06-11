A disabled man has questioned LiveWest's decision to sell a disability-friendly property in Okehampton after the housing association stated that the flat needs "significant investment" to meet modern environmental standards.
Richard Ellis has argued that LiveWest did not need to sell the flat on Wonnacotts Road because its Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating was higher than the minimum rating required to legally let a property.
By law, a landlord is prohibited from letting a property with an EPC rating below E. However, the property in question has a rating of D and is advertised as requiring "basic updating".
Since November 2023, Mr Ellis has been living in temporary accommodation after receiving a Section 21 eviction notice from his previous landlord. He is currently looking for a permanent home that is easy to access and meets his disability-related needs.
Glynnis Poole, director of investment and sustainability for LiveWest, said: "We are sorry to hear that Mr Ellis was evicted from his previous home by a private landlord.
"Our priority is to house people in the right homes, and we do not believe this home is suitable for letting in its current condition.
"It would require significant investment to bring it up to habitable standards and ensure it is energy efficient and affordable. We must take a long-term view on our investment decisions, and it is not possible to achieve our Net Zero Carbon commitments in this property.
"Our focus is on providing sustainable, affordable homes for our customers, and we have plans to build around 1,800 new affordable homes in Devon over the next five years."