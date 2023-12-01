Tavistock’s famous annual Dickensian Evening has been declared the best ever as hundreds of visitors from the region flocked to the town, writes Guy Boswell.
Thr evening had it all, with street theatre, street market stalls, lantern procession, a church Christmas Tree Festival children singing on stage, late night shopping and a the switch-on ceremony of the fantastic Christmas lights adorning the impressive listed building of the town centre.
Town mayor Cllr Andy Hutton said: “Tavistock was absolutely buzzing on Dickensian Evening. It was a lovely cold clear night and thousands of people came from not only Tavistock but from other areas in the county. Several people approached me and said they’d never enjoyed it so much including a lady from Northern Ireland who told me she’d never seen anything like it. She was going back home to try and persuade her local community to do something vaguely similar.
“So many people were involved, with singing groups on the stage, and entertainments on the street. The thing started with a wonderful lantern parade from the church led by two wonderful Street performers acting as Jack Frost.
“Many of the market traders and indeed some of the visitors were dressed up in costume, which helped the whole town have a wonderful atmosphere. I had to judge which was the best dressed trader in the Pannier market, it was impossible. We therefore gave an award to the entire Pannier Market.
“This really was Tavistock at its best, with everybody enjoying themselves and smiling. Dickensian gets better every year and thank you to everybody who was involved in making it so special. Special mention must be made of the bid manager, Janna Sanders who basically organised the whole thing.
Janna Sanders, manager of BID (Tavistock Business Improvement District) said: “Dickensian this year was absolutely magical with more people than ever coming in to experience Tavistock in all its glory.
“The event seems to get better and better each year, with more people making the effort to come to Tavistock from far and wide. The weather was perfect and the town simply sparkled.
“Reports from businesses have been hugely positive. The lantern parade kicked off the evening in style this year and many thanks go to Andy at West Devon Art Workshops for making this happen.
“We were also really proud to have some home-grown talent on show this year with Rosie Rainbow Circus delighting the crowds with her fire performances and hoop acrobatics. The entertainment on offer all around town meant it was buzzing wherever you were.
“The new Christmas lights on Brook Street look amazing and businesses have excelled once again with their festive window displays. A massive thank you to the town council staff for all the work that goes into ensuring the Christmas lights are up in time and that everyone is kept safe on the night.” Janna also thanked Miss Ivy, for her support, the sponsors of the churchyard lights, Mount Kelly, TJ & LJ’s Fish & Chips, Wessex Heritage, The Original Pasty House, Flapjackery and local WDBC councillors, who have made Tavistock shine again this year.