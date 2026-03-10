A village school that currently has just two pupils may soon close after more than a hundred years, following a proposal from Devon County Council.
Devon County Council (DCC) has issued a statutory proposal to close Shaugh Prior Primary School on August 31, 2026, due to unsustainability. Stakeholders may respond during the formal representation period from March 5 to April 2, 2026. A final Cabinet decision is expected between May and July 2026. The proposal cites no Reception admissions for September 2026 and catchment data indicating minimal future enrolment.
The county council states the closure will have minimal impact, as current pupils are already taught at Cornwood Primary School and no staff are employed by Shaugh Prior Primary. There are 233 surplus primary places available locally, with nearby options including Bickleigh Down C of E Primary, Meavy C of E Primary, and Cornwood Primary School.
This proposal comes after a public consultation that ran from January 6 to February 20, 2026. About 15 residents and parish councillors attended a drop-in session. The council received nine written responses, most of which focused on what will happen to the site in the future. During the consultation, there was one formal objection, one letter of support from Cornwood Parish Council, and a late objection from Shaugh Prior Parish Council.
If the school closes, parents can choose up to three preferred schools, and DCC will assign places depending on what is available. Free transport will be offered if the nearest school is more than two miles from the child’s home or if the walking route is not safe.
Shaugh Prior Primary has been part of the village since 1899, and its potential closure has raised concerns about losing a longstanding community asset. Many residents hope the building and site will remain available for community use rather than be sold for housing or business purposes.
