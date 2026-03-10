Councillor Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin, Devon County Council Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs, said: “Farming plays a vital role in our local economy and in supporting our rural communities. Increasing the amount of food that is locally grown and produced contributes to a thriving economy and a more resilient food system. I’m pleased we’re part of Sustain’s Good Food Local benchmarking, and it’s encouraging that some of our work has already been recognised. However, there’s more we need to do.”