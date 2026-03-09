A Devon county councillor has spoken out in response to South West Water’s guilty plea on Wednesday (March 4) to supplying contaminated water to residents.
Councillor Paul Arnott, deputy leader of Devon County Council and Cabinet Member for local government reorganisation and water quality, has responded to the water supplier’s admission that it had supplied water unfit for human consumption following a parasitic outbreak.
Councillor Arnott said: “That failure of responsibility has damaged public trust and shows why stronger reform of our water system is urgently needed.
“Safe, reliable water is a priority for this council. Devon County Council will be unveiling a new pan‑Devon water report this year, and we are planning a major water summit in the summer to bring together all stakeholders and explore innovative solutions.”
