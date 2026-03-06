Two librarians have been been shortlisted for a national award, for helping users read and for supporting health and wellbeing.
The Libraries Unlimited (LU) staff members have been shortlisted for the national Libraries Connected Awards 2026. The awards celebrate the achievements and impact of library workers on their library service, local communities and customers.
Emma Ward from South Molton Library has been shortlisted for the reading category. Emma took on running three book groups to support children, teen and adult reading.
She has been reading and preparing in her own time, redesigning the teen library to make it inclusive and welcoming by using feedback.
Beth Harris, Libraries Unlimited’s health and wellbeing manager, has been shortlisted for the health and wellbeing award.
Beth has transformed her service and enhanced the LU reputation as a partner on projects. She secured funding and collaborated to bring programmes and resources to Devon and Torbay, including making blood pressure monitors and organising media literacy workshops in partnership with The Guardian Foundation, and The Outdoor Explorer Club.
The awards are organised by Libraries Connected, a charity representing public library services. Winners will be announced in June.
Alex Kittow, LU CEO, said: “It’s a huge honour to have two staff shortlisted. We’re delighted Emma and Beth have national recognition for hard work to enrich and resource community wellbeing.
“Libraries can transform lives, but that would not be possible without people like Emma and Beth who bring so much heart, thought and enthusiasm to their work.”
Isobel Hunter Libraries Connected CEO, said: “Huge congratulations to all the staff who have been shortlisted for the Libraries Connected Awards. The range of projects shows how creative and committed library workers are.
“It’s inspiring to see how staff respond to local needs, find new ways to connect people and ensure that libraries remain welcoming and trusted places for everyone.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.