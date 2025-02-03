Mike, who teaches in Okehampton, said the Ofsted judgements were already unreliable – creating eight measurements in only two days would introduce more doubt: “Ofsted is incapable of reforming itself. They claim to have listened to the teaching profession, but it clearly went in one ear and out the other. Ofsted are a discredited organisation and they need to either work with schools and listen to teachers, or be replaced with a new system that does work.”