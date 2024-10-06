FOR Devon Air Ambulance (DAA) its Week of Thanks campaign is a wonderful activity that highlights the many ways in which the people of Devon ensure the lifesaving service continues to run smoothly.
This year’s campaign, which begins on Monday, October 7, will be the 4th year of celebrations for the charity and as with previous years, it will be a special week dedicated to expressing heartfelt gratitude to those who make the charities missions possible.
In 2023, the service was tasked to 2,226 missions including 399 in the hours of darkness.
Jo-Anne Rigby, Head of Fundraising for Devon Air Ambulance said: “During the week we will acknowledge and celebrate the individuals who support us, enabling us to provide pre-hospital critical care where it is needed most.
“One in three of our missions are funded by people who choose to leave a gift in their Will.
“Players of our charity lottery also help to make a significant impact, by providing a steady income source, allowing for long-term planning to ensure that our crews are ready to respond promptly to those who may be critically ill and injured.
“Whether they have taken part in a daring skydive, baked a treat for our Bake Off for Take Off events, held a fundraising quiz night or simply hosted a collection tin, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without our amazing fundraisers!
“Our week of thanks does not end with writing out handwritten cards to some of our supporters to thank them. We are also excited to be able to call many supporters to thank them personally. Every contribution is invaluable.”
Vicky Thresher, Volunteer Manager for Devon Air Ambulance added: “The unwavering commitment of our volunteers is at the heart of all DAA operations.
“The countless hours of their precious time devoted to the charity embodies the true essence of community spirit and compassion, and for that we are profoundly grateful. They are the backbone of our organisation, and their impact is immeasurable and crucial to the success of our charity.”
DAA relies on the incredible support and generous donations of the entire county of Devon.
When supporters donate items to, or purchase from a Devon Air Ambulance charity shop, they are investing directly into the local economy, providing jobs and volunteer work for the local community.
Pete Vallance, Head of Business Development commented: “The donations that we receive, and purchases made in our charity shops, play a crucial role in keeping our service running.
“As a charity, not only are we committed to ending preventable deaths, but we are also dedicated to supporting our local economies and playing an active role in high streets across Devon.
“During Week of Thanks, we’ll be extending a huge thank you to everyone who continues to visit our shops, their support is helping to save lives and contributing to Devon’s brighter future.”
To follow along with Devon Air Ambulance’s Week of Thanks campaign and find out how you can support, follow the charity on social media @devonairambulance (Facebook and Instagram) @devonairamb (X) and @devonairambofficial (TikTok) .