“We are in awe of the massive challenge that Ali and her friends are undertaking for their respective charities. Ali certainly has the grit and determination to succeed and we are very proud to have her as part of the Devon Air Ambulance team. I think myself and Ali’s colleagues will become slightly addicted to the tracking system which will show us their position as we’ll be keen to see how team Flyin’ Fish are doing. We’re wishing them all a safe and successful voyage and will be cheering them on from Devon!”