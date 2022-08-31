Defibrillator at footie club

Thursday 8th September 2022 8:00 am
Share
The new unit on the clubhouse wall. ( )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Callington has another defibrillator following the installation of a new unit at Callington Town Football Club.

The new unit has been installed on the clubhouse wall by the Ginsters Marsh Pitch and brings the number of defibrillators in the town to four.

‘The issue of cardiac arrests around football has been in the news for a few years now and it is vitally important that we now have the facility to potentially save lives,’ said club secretary Andrew Long. ‘Whilst we hope we never have to use it, now we have the facility just in case. We will now be looking to make sure as many people as possible know how to use and access it so we can provide that level of support if needed.’

As well as at The Marsh, Callington Town Hall and The Swingle Tree pub have defibrillators along with the sports centre at Callington Community College itself.

More About:

CallingtonAndrew LongCornwall
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0