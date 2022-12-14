Lovers of the great outdoors are waiting anxiously for a legal ruling by the High Court in London which they fear could ban camping on Dartmoor. The outcome of the judicial ruling which could end wild camping on unfenced wild land on southern Dartmoor belonging to a landowner has been delayed until January. A judge was due to rule on the legal challenge by landowner Alexander Darwall against the Dartmoor National Park Authority to end the legally enshrined right to camp on sections of the moor which has been permitted since 1985.