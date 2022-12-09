The temperature on Dartmoor went down to -7 degrees centigrade last night and has not risen above freezing today, reports one of our readers Mark Shackleton from Postbridge.
'This is looking to be the first significant Pre Christmas cold spell since December 2010,' said Mark who is always first out with his camera when the frosty weather comes.
His latest snaps are of a frosty sunrise on Soussons Common, near Postbridge this morning.
There is no snow yet but the Met Office is saying there is good potential for snowfall before this cold snap ends.
(Mark Shackleton )