Dartmoor search and rescue teams joined forces to help search for a missing walker on Dartmoor at the weekend.
Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Tavistock were called on Saturday (September 30) by Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team - Ashburton , who'd been tasked to search for a missing walker in the Ryders Hill area.
GPS data received from her 999 call to the Police suggested that she was near Laughter Tor so they deployed to Dunnabridge Pound, and after an unfruitful hasty search of the spot requested our assistance to widen the search area. Tavistock deployed teams from Combestone Tor, where her vehicle was parked, searching south as far as Ryders Hill.
A spokesman said: "With no torch to look for, we were reliant on sound, using search horns and listening for a response, which was made very difficult by the wind. "Mindful of the time and the fact we were providing safety support for the Abbots Way Walk on the Sunday morning, teams were not re-tasked and we stood down at 3am. North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team arrived to continue the search, alongside Coastguard and Police assets. "As we arrived at Peat Cot at 9am the next day to cover the Abbots Way we learned that the missing person had been found at 6.10am, cold and wet but otherwise OK, and was walked off the moor - a great result for a multi agency task."