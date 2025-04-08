Beginners and fitness fanatics who took part in a ‘dance in the dark’ marathon raised over £1000 for North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team.
The dance marathon, also known as a clubbercise clubbathon, was run by Gemma Jones and took place on last Sunday (April 6) in Parklands Leisure Centre, Okehampton.
Clubbercise is a dance fitness session in the dark inspired by 90s clubbing and raving, taking dancers of a certain age ‘back to their school days’.
The dancers took this to a whole new level with a three-hour session that raised £1,113 for the mountain rescue charity based in Okehampton.
Gemma, who’s been running the clubbercise classes in Okehampton for two years, said: “Well done everyone, it was lovely to see so many taking part. Huge thanks to those of those who travelled from other areas to join us! It was so nice to meet everyone.”
“The raffle donations were fantastic! I am genuinely blown away by the support from everyone, all the bottles, gifts, and donations from local businesses.
“I’m feeling incredibly grateful and overwhelmed by our kind hearted community.”
Even some members from the North Dartmoor Search and Rescue team joined in with the clubbercise clubbathon.
Gemma decided to run the neon-themed event after her personal interactions with the charity.
She said: “Some of my friends and clubbers volunteer for the rescue and I thought it would be really nice to support a local charity who do fabulous work on Dartmoor.
“I love Dartmoor so I’m up there every week and I did have an accident up there. Luckily the rescue team didn’t need to be called because paramedics could reach me, but I really appreciate the need for them and the level of danger they put themselves in to help others.”