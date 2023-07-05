Martin said: ‘We will also miss the social aspect of seeing the same people over the years and their children and grandchildren. One person told me that they’d bought 14 bikes over the years for them and their three children. It’s a nice feeling to know so many people personally who we’ve been providing bikes and gear for over the years. We will be coming into town weekly and are bound to see people we know — Tavistock is like that. A small community.’ He added: ‘I have always been keen on improving the accessibility of cycling and a major acheievement was working with SUSTRANS.’