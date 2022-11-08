Cycling boost of £2,400
CYCLING in the Tavistock area has received a massive boost thanks to a donation from the Co-op of £2,461 to Dartmoor Velo.
The Tavistock-based club was chosen by the local Co-op store and customers as its good cause this year.
Dartmoor Velo is a growing club for young people in the Tavistock area and beyond, providing them with quality cycling coaching, improving their bike-handling skills, fitness and introducing them to different cycling disciplines, all in a fun, sociable environment. Many of the members enjoy bike racing including mountain biking, cyclo-cross and circuit/road racing, others have gained qualifications in coaching and become young volunteers, and all have gained a sustainable skill for life. To find out more go to the website at www.dartmoorvelo.co.uk
Pictured left Velo member Euan James is presented with the cheque by store staff and, far left, one of the young cyclists, at a school event run by Dartmoor Velo.
