Dartmoor Velo is a growing club for young people in the Tavistock area and beyond, providing them with quality cycling coaching, improving their bike-handling skills, fitness and introducing them to different cycling disciplines, all in a fun, sociable environment. Many of the members enjoy bike racing including mountain biking, cyclo-cross and circuit/road racing, others have gained qualifications in coaching and become young volunteers, and all have gained a sustainable skill for life. To find out more go to the website at www.dartmoorvelo.co.uk