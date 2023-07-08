POLICE are hunting a suspect leaving marks on their car took a picture of the culprit - a cheeky FOX.
Officers with Devon & Cornwall Police's dogs division snapped a picture of the 'sly beauty' sitting on top the roof.
Cops noticed an animal had been leaving paw prints on the roof of their vehicle - but assumed it was a fiendish local cat.
The fox is seen enjoying the sun on the top of the unit's vehicle in a picture posted on social media by the force this morning (6/7).
Devon & Cornwall Police said: 'Our dogs section Sergeant has regularly found paw prints on their police car and thought they were committed by a resident cat.
'It turns out they missed the tell-tail signs and have been outfoxed by this sly beauty!'