A formal parade to the hall was followed by the ceremony with the proclamation read out by Carl Hearn, town clerk, attended by civic dignitaries and accompanied by a lone piper. The national anthem was played and sung along to by the crowd while three cheers for His Majesty the King were led by the town clark and joined in by shoppers, workers and people passing by. Following the ceremony, a peal of bells rang out from nearby Tavistock Parish Church.