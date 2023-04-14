Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA) organised three cross country events for the Tavistock area primary schools, the first one in the Meadows in Tavistock at the beginning of February, being the driest and warmest of the three, writes Mhairi McCall.
Despite the poor weather, all the races went ahead and the children rose to the challenge asked of them.
At the final event there was even a very well-attended Year 2 fun run in the gloom and dampness that the end of March brought us.
Team Results (only complete teams counted):
Large schools Year 3/4: 1st Whitchurch, 2nd Tavistock, 3rd St Peter’s A, 4th Horrabridge, 5th St Andrew’s.
Small schools: 1st Meavy, 2nd Bere Alston, 3rd Mary Tavy & Brentor.
Year 5/6 Large schools: 1st Whitchurch, 2nd Horrabridge, 3rd Tavistock, 4th St Peter’s A, 5th St Andrew’s A, 6th St Peter’s B.
Small schools: 1st Meavy, 2nd Mary Tavy & Brentor, 3rd Bere Alston.
Individual results (three races had to be completed):
Year 3/4 Boys: 1st William (St Peter’s), 2nd Seth (Whitchurch), 3rd Toby (Meavy).
William won all three races so had maximum points.
Year 3/4 Girls: 1st Olivia, 2nd Harriet (both Whitchurch), 3rd Emily (St Peter’s).
Year 5/6 Boys: 1st Jack (Whitchurch), 2nd Charlie (Mary Tavy & Brentor), 3rd Oscar (Meavy).
Year 5/6 Girls: 1st Mary (Tavistock), 2nd Mabel (Whitchurch), 3rd Sophie (Horrabridge).
The first three boys and girls who took part in the Year 2 fun run were awarded medals. They were:
Boys: 1st Brodi, 2nd Curtis (both Horrabridge), 3rd George (St Rumon’s).
Girls: 1st Serena (Meavy), 2nd Orla (Whitchurch), 3rd Iris (Horrabridge).
Mhairi McCall, OCRA school sports coordinator, would like to thank Tavistock Town Council and Maristow Estates for allowing us to hold the cross country races on their land – The Meadows, Whitchurch Down and the moor at Leg O Mutton.
Thank you also to the young leaders of Tavistock College who ran with the children at all three events.