THE road between Tavistock and Lamerton is closed this evening, Thursday, due to an accident.
No other details are available at the moment but a passing motorist has sent in these pictures and says: ‘Emergency services on scene. Looks quite serious, cars need to approach with caution on fast road
‘Road now closed. No access though Lamerton to Tavistock.’
Update at 8pm: 'Road still closed in both directions.
'No road diversions in place. Will need to reroute road Gulworthy or Chillaton.'
Crash shuts the road between Tavistock and Lamerton. Picture Lianne Carr (8-6-23) (Lianne Carr )