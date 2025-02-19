Creative youngsters enjoyed making bracelets and key rings at a special half-term session in Tavistock Library.
Nikki Pethick, of St Ann’s Chapel, helped her daughter Olivia make a bracelet out of glittery blue and white and silver beads and a keyring.
Nikki said: “Olivia’s really enjoyed designing and making the bead craft. She did most of it herself. We planned it on the paper all properly and coloured the plan in – but then Olivia saw the glittery beads and it changed. She’s done very well and now she’s making a keyring.”
Carrie Hawke and her children, Lexi-May, nine, and Layland, ten, all made bracelets. Carrie said: “Lexi’s very clever at art and poetry. She gets certificates at school and has loved the bead craft.”