Sir Geoffrey wrote: “We are led to believe that this closure is temporary, but I am puzzled why, in the light of the shortage of prison places, the Government has given in to demands to evacuate the prison because of radon gas. That problem has been known for several years, mitigating measures were being taken, and the Conservative Government did not accept the Health and Safety Executive’s suggestion that the gas infringed the legal standards of exposure or was a substantial risk to prisoners.