A TAVISTOCK man has admitted a string of offences connected with failing to stop after an accident on Plymouth Road.
Aaron Clarke, 31, was in collision with another vehicle while at the wheel of a Mercedes on April 17 last year.
The other driver was injured and her vehicle damaged, court papers stated.
He also admitted taking the Mercedes without the owner's permission, driving dangerously on the A390, Plymouth Road and other local roads. and refusing to state to the police who was at the wheel of the car at the time of the accident.
He also admitted not reporting the accident afterwards to the police.
He admitted a total of eight offences at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday (December 30).
He was bailed to appear for sentencing at Plymouth Crown Court on Friday (January 6).