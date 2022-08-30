Man denies dogs out of control charges
Tuesday 30th August 2022 11:42 am
A 52-YEAR-OLD man has been accused of two offences of being in charge of a dog or dogs which were dangerously out of control in Chillaton on February 5 this year.
David Lewis of Lamerton Hunt Kennels, Lewdown, has pleaded not guilty to the charges at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court and the case was adjourned to December 9.
