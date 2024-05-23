AN inquest has been opened into the death of a retired research scientist who was found in a ditch on the roadside during an organised cycle ride on Dartmoor.
Oliver Robinson, of Mount Madford, Launceston, Cornwall, was taking part in the ride when he was discovered on the B3212 at Shapley Common near Moretonhampstead, Devon, on Sunday May 12th.
The senior Devon coroner Philip Spinney said there was no medical cause of death and no suspicious circumstances.
A full inquest will be held later into the death of 56-year-old Oliver who was born in Taunton, Somerset.
At the time of the accident, police said they were called to a road traffic collision involving a bicycle on the B3212 on Shapley Common, near North Bovey, at around 3.40pm on Sunday, May 12, and located the casualty on the verge.