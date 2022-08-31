(Pixabay )
A BERE Alston man has been convicted of drink driving.
On Friday, August 26 at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court, Michael Palmer, 46, of Bere Alston pleaded guilty to driving above the prescribed alcohol limit on May 7 on Pilgrim Drive, having changed his original plea of not guilty.
He blew of reading of 91 microgrammes (in 100 millilitres of breath) above the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.
With his guilty plea taken into account, Mr Palmer was disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85, a fine of £95 to the Crown Prosecution Service and to complete 50 hours of unpaid work (within the next twelve months).
