BUDDIG amateur photographers are invited to take part in the new Devon County Show calendar competition.
Devon-based snappers can either submit previous images or take new views to win a place in the first ever 2026 Devon County Show calendar.
The entries title is ‘My Devon’ for images capturing the spirit of the county and conveying passion for its distinctive character.
Entries will be judged by Russell Sach, a freelance press photographer, and Steve Pope, a photojournalist who works for the Tavistock and Okehampton Times. Twelve winners will receive two VIP show passes.
Entries should be sent to [email protected] - a maximum of five per person. Please visit https://devoncountyshow.co.uk/terms-and-conditions/ to see the full technical requirements for your submissions.