THE NEW 87-mile walking route connecting the north and south coasts of the South West for the first time featured on BBC Countryfile last weekend.
The glorious Tamara Coast to Coast Way which broadly follows much of the River Tamar was showcased on the programme as those involved with the project along with the presenters, gave viewers a glimpse at the new route which traverses the Tamar Valley, along with the impressive marker stone that has been installed at the source of the River Tamar.
Presenter Charlotte Smith joined Will Darwall from Tamara Landscape Partnership who is fronting the project and who is keen to encourage people to explore what’s on their doorstep. He hopes that the show will shine a light on the beauty of the Tamar Valley and what this new route has to offer.
“We want to promote what’s going on in the Tamar Valley”, said Will.
“People locally might not be aware of what’s on their doorstep. We are trying to drum up support for people to look after habitats, but if they don’t know about them then that won’t happen.
“The Tamar Valley has so much to offer for those locally and upcountry.
“We have great networks of public rights of way. We are lucky to have these networks and we need to make the most of them.”
He stressed how the pandemic demonstrated the importance of walking and getting out in nature for people’s wellbeing.
The walking route which begins at Cremyll and finishes at Morwenstow was offically opened in July of last year and was made possible thanks to funding provided by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
As part of the project, a spectacular marker stone designed by graduate Esme Lawton and brought to life by Pat from Imagine Stone was placed on Woolley Moor and was explored on Sunday’s show.
Will is optimistic that the new route will not only inspire people to get their boots on and to relish what the Tamar Valley has to offer, but also boost the local economy. The route guidebook features a handy curated selection of B&Bs and campsites along that way which can help support the wider communities.
Will also added that it is important to consdider a balance when attracting visitors to the area to ensure the local habitats are protected.
“We want people to see the area for its tranquility, but we don’t want people eroding the one thing that we are encouraging people to see.”
The programme aired on BBC One on Sunday, January 14 at 6pm.