She promised repairs were scheduled for the following Tavistock roads: Pixon Lane, Callington Road, Lumburn Bends, Drake’s Statue, Fore Street and patching along the Gulworthy to Bere Alston route.Cllr Anne Johnson said: ‘The quality of the county council repairs certainly needs improving, not only to the surface and potholes, but to the culverts and other drainage. They often need redoing after maintenance and repairs. Just patching with tarmac is a poor remedy and often lifts off.’ Cllr Mandy Ewings said: ‘To often I have seen the silly situation where work teams don’t repair all the potholes and surface in one place because the holes are not all on the work schedule and they then waste time and money coming back to the same spot. The whole system needs looking at.’