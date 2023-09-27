Former local councillor Graham Parker, of Tavistock, has raised the petition calling on DCC to relinquish control of bus routes delgate to West Devon Borough Council. Other demands include: Improving services through Whitchurch (the 86 and 89 — formerly a single 89 service), increase the amount of money promised by developers to fund bus and other public services serving particular new housing estates and a commitment to a reliable service from Tavistock to Plymouth which are used by students of the boys and girls Devonport high schools (This was served by the now scrapped Plymouth Citybus 104 and 105.) Graham said: “Over the past few weeks, the local bus services in Tavistock have been decimated. All users from the very young to the very old have been severely harmed, without any consultation!