Councillor lodges complaint over non-appearance of Tamar Valley trains
Wednesday 19th October 2022 11:36 am
Great Western Railway executives with Cllrs Peter Crozier and Angela Blackman (left) (Tindle/Liam Davies )
A Bere Ferrers ward borough councillor has lodged a formal complaint against Great Western Railway with the Rail Ombudsman.
Cllr Angela Blackman lodged the complaint on Monday following repeated cancellations on the Tamar Valley Line, which have left commuters without sufficient means of alternative transport.
In an email to notify GWR’s head of public affairs Jane Jones of the complaint, Cllr Blackman stated she had ‘no alternative’ in light of the ‘dwindling’ service, following a public meeting in Bere Alston in May where the company’s key representatives pledged to improve services.
