West Devon Borough Council has refuted any suggestion that it has had a hand in ‘cancelling’ controversial columnist Katie Hopkins’ appearance at a Tavistock venue.
The Wharf arts centre has cancelled the date on May 2 following a petition raised against the entertainer coming to the venue with her ‘Batsh*t Bonkers Britain’ tour, which has sold out in venues nationwide.
Katie Hopkins has since stated that she understood the decision was promoted by the management of the Wharf being contacted by several councillors objecting to the controversial entertainer appearing. Objections have been raised about her extreme right-wing views.
She alleges that she was contacted by the venue’s management to state that they were cancelling because of concerns that their lease with WDBC would not be renewed if they went ahead with hosting her.
A spokesperson for West Devon Borough Council said: “West Devon Borough Council leases the Wharf to the management company, but has no involvement in decisions about who should appear at the venue, which is entirely a matter for the artists and the Wharf management company to decide.”
The management of the Wharf has not commented.